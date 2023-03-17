TCL in Your Town: Duluth, April 28th

Twin Cities Live is heading to Duluth in April courtesy of Visit Duluth! That’s right April’s Twin Cities Live in Your Town is headed up north! Ben, Elizabeth, Kelli, and Kristin will all be at this special live broadcast on Friday, April 28th at Hoops Brewing in Duluth. There are no tickets necessary for this event just show up for your chance to win fun prizes and meet the TCL crew!

Pier B in Duluth is also offering a special deal in April for TCL’ers to visit Duluth. Get 30% off your stay in April with the promo code TC30 when you book on www.pierbresort.com.

Sip, Soak, Sunset, Repeat with a stay at Pier B Resort Hotel. Become one with the sounds of simplicity. Enjoy stunning views, all while relaxing in our outdoor hot tub or cozy up to one of the best spots on the harbor! Our fire pit is the perfect place to kick back with old friends or to gather around and make some new ones! Connect directly with Duluth and Lake Superior – providing a personal, intimate experience you won’t get anywhere else

Hoops Brewing in Duluth is the place to be as Ben Leber and Elizabeth Ries, along with Kelli Hanson and Kristin Haubrich will be LIVE from there on April 28th from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty