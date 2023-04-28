TCL in Your Town: Cottage Grove, May 25th
The week of May 22nd, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Cottage Grove, Newport, and St. Paul Park. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these cities – then on Thursday, May 25th, Junction 70 Grill in Cottage Grove is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from Junction 70 on May 25th from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!
6933 Pine Arbor Dr S
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Enjoy their Happy Hour Specials from 3-6 PM
- $1 off Draft Beer, wine, rail & call drinks, top shelf drinks, and craft cocktails
- $7 Chips & Queso, Quesadillas, Pulled Pork Sliders
- $8 El Dorado Nachos, Double Cheeseburger Basket, Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread
- $3 off Boneless & Drumsticks
TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty