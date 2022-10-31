TCL in Your Town: Bloomington, November 18th
The week of November 14th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Bloomington. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature this city – then on Friday, November 18th, Nine Mile Brewing is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
Nine Mile Brewing is the place to be as Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from there on November 18th from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!
Nine Mile Brewing
9555 James Ave. S.
Suite 290
Bloomington, MN 55431
Nine Mile Brewing opens at 2:00 PM. From 2:00 -3:00 PM when we go live, all guests will receive a FREE BEER TOKEN!
TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty