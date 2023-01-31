TCL Hawaii Tropical Adventure, February 22-27, 2024

Join Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber from Twin Cities Live as we travel to the tropical Islands of Hawai’i!

Discover the beauty, culture and adventures waiting for you on the Hawaiian Islands. Hawai’i is renowned for its natural beauty, but the culture and heritage of the islands are equally enticing and waiting to be explored. Whether you’re intrigued by tropical adventure, secluded luxury or cultural immersion, Hawai’i has something for everyone.

TCL will be featuring the Island of Hawai’i as the main highlight and inclusion of our tour program, but then choose from two additional options to design your perfect Hawaiian getaway with TCL. Choose one, two, or all three experiences.

For more information or to reserve your spot, click here, or contact Carrousel Travel at 612-866-2503 or TCL@carrouseltravel.com.