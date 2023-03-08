TCL and AAA visit Austin, TX, Sept 28 – Oct 1, 2023
Get ready Minneapolis for the Twin Cities Live weekend in Austin Texas, hosted by Twin Cities Live’s Kristin Haubrich. Our weekend in the Live Music Capital of the USA is packed with activities from Austin’s bucket list city tour, to shopping on trendy South Congress Avenue, cruising on Lady Bird Lake and seeing live music in one of the many clubs around town. This tour also includes visits to beautiful San Antonio and Waco, hometown of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market, Magnolia Silos and the mouthwatering Magnolia Bakery. To complete this amazing tour, we have included a 3-night stay at the Embassy Suites Hotel, the perfect location to host our group. The hotel is one block from the entertainment district and offers a rooftop pool overlooking the Austin skyline. Join us as Minneapolis takes over Austin on this Texas sized tour with Twin Cities Live. For pricing and more information, click here.