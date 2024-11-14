Jackie Thesing from the blog Sweet Girl Treats MN is here with a couple of pies and recipes!

Recipes:

For the pumpkin cake

2¼ cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable or canola oil

3 eggs

1 can pumpkin puree 15 ounces (100% pure pumpkin, NOT pumpkin pie filling)

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2½ teaspoons pumpkin spice

½ teaspoon salt

For the cream cheese filling

8 ounces cream cheese 1 brick, softened

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the icing

1½ cups powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons heavy cream or milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

To make the pumpkin Bundt cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Thoroughly spray your Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray (I prefer Baker’s Joy flour-based spray). Cooking spray will work in a pinch as well. In a large mixing bowl using a hand or a stand mixer, combine wet ingredients with granulated sugar (sugar, oil, eggs, pumpkin puree). In a separate bowl, whisk together dry ingredients (flour, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking soda). Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in 3-4 portions, mixing well after each addition. Scrape down the bowl once complete. Set the batter aside while you make the cheesecake filling.

To make the cheesecake filling

In a medium mixing bowl, use a hand or stand mixer to combine the softened cream cheese and granulated sugar. Mix for 30-60 seconds or until well incorporated. Scrape down the bowl once complete. Add the remaining ingredients (flour, vanilla, egg), then mix well until combined. Scrape down the bowl once complete.

To assemble the Pumpkin Cheesecake Bundt Cake

Add about ⅓ of the pumpkin cake batter to the bottom of the greased Bundt pan. Pour ½ of the cheesecake batter over the pumpkin batter (try to avoid having the cheesecake batter touch the edges of the pan – but it’s okay if it does). Pour another ⅓ of the pumpkin cake batter over the cheesecake batter. Gently spread the pumpkin batter to cover all of the cheesecake batter (do so carefully as to not mix the two together too much). Pour the remaining cheesecake batter over the pumpkin batter. Finally, spread the remaining pumpkin batter over the top of the cheesecake batter, spreading it gently to cover all of the cheesecake batter. Tap the pan gently on the counter a few times to release any air bubbles. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Once you remove the cake from the oven, allow it to cool right side up for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the Bundt pan upside down on to a cooling rack to remove the cake from the pan. **it’s important that you remove the cake from the pan while it’s still warm, but not immediately upon removing it from the oven** Allow the cake to cool completely to room temperature.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

For the graham cracker crust (you can also use a store-bought crust if desired)

1 ½ cups graham crackers 12-14 full sheets, finely crushed

½ cup butter melted

⅓ cup granulated sugar

For the chocolate layer

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

For the peanut butter cream filling

1 ¾ cups creamy peanut butter 14 ounces

1 cup powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese softened/room temperature

½ bowl whipped cream mixture see below

20 miniature Reese’s cups coarsely chopped

For the whipped cream mixture (add ½ to peanut butter cream filling & reserve half for topping)

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For topping

10 miniature Reese’s cups coarsely chopped

caramel sauce drizzled over top, optional

chocolate sauce drizzle drizzled over top, optional

Instructions

To make the graham cracker crust

Finely chop 12-14 graham cracker sheets using a food processor or rolling pin. Stir together crushed graham crackers, sugar and melted butter. Press the mixture down on the bottom and edges of a 9-10″ pie plate using your fingertips or the back of a measuring cup. Set aside.

To make the chocolate ganache layer

Heat ¼ cup of heavy cream in a small saucepan on low or heat in the microwave. Heat until almost boiling. Add ½ cup of chocolate chips to the hot cream and remove from heat. Stir constantly until all of the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Pour the chocolate over the bottom of the crust and smooth until even. Place in freezer for 30-45 minutes or until the chocolate has set. Begin making the peanut butter filling while the chocolate is in the freezer cooling.

To make the peanut butter cream filling

Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a hand mixer, cream the cream cheese and peanut butter until smooth. Add the cup of powdered sugar. Mix until smooth & set aside.

To make the whipped cream mixture

In a separate bowl, whip together heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Whip until stiff peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold half of the whipped cream into the peanut butter cream mixture. Reserve the rest of the whipped cream for the topping. Coarsely chop ~30 miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Add the chopped Reese’s to the mixture (reserving ~1 cup for the topping). Mix until combined.

Assembling the pie

Remove the pie plate from the freezer once the chocolate layer has set. Spread the peanut butter filling mixture evenly over the chocolate layer. Put the remaining whipped cream in a piping bag fitted with a star tip and pipe small circles around the edge of the pie. Place the remaining chopped Reese’s in the center of the pie, inside of the piped whipped cream circles. Drizzle the top of the pie with caramel and chocolate sauce.

Allow to set in the fridge for at least an hour before enjoying. Serve chilled. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week, or freeze for 6-8 weeks.

