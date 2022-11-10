Stuffing in the Nordic Ware 3D turkey pan
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 cup diced celery, diced
3/4 cup diced yellow onion
4 6-oz. packages Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix
6 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth or water (or a combination)
2 sticks butter
Cooking spray (not baking spray with flour)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add celery and onion and sauté for 4-5 minutes until it starts to soften. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Bring broth or water to a boil in a 6- to 8-quart stock pot. Add 2 sticks butter and stir until melted. Stir in stuffing mix and sauteed vegetables. Remove pan from heat and cover. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, spray 3-D Turkey Pan with cooking spray.
- Fill both cavities of the turkey pan with the cooked stuffing, pressing down to pack it firmly into the pan.
- Bake uncovered 20-25 minutes until lightly browned.
- Cool 5 minutes in pan. Loosen edges with a thin spatula and flip onto serving platter.
Note: Easy to cut in half and bake in a 2-quart casserole pan.