Stress Management
Doctor, Karin Ryan, from Nystrom and Associates, shares what we can do to help with feeling stressed and overwhelmed the end of the school year and the start of summer. For more information on Nystrom and Associates, click here to visit their website.
- Go to the basics
- Eat well, drink water, get sleep
- Plan ahead, sit down with your calendar and assess
- Prepare for activities
- Reflect on timing of events
- Be prepared for things to not go exactly as planned.
- Cope ahead proactively
- Give yourself permission to say no to things
- If you have an adolescent or teen help them plan ahead
- Consider what activities feel restorative and schedule them in
- Be mindful when you are on the go