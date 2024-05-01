Strawberry Crisp
Julie Evink of Julie’s Eats and Treats shares her strawberry crisp brunch dessert recipe.
- Pre-order her cookbook: https://www.julieseatsandtreats.com/cookbook/#h-pre-order-your-copy
- Julie’s website: https://www.julieseatsandtreats.com/
- Follow Julie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julieseatsandtreats
Strawberry Crisp Recipe
PREP TIME: 15 MINS
COOK TIME: 40 MINS
TOTAL TIME: 55 MINS
INGREDIENTS:
FILLING:
Nonstick cooking spray
5 cups halved or quartered fresh strawberries
2 Tablespoons orange juice
¼ cup white granulated sugar
¼ cup all-purpose flour
TOPPING:
2.3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
2.3 cup all-purpose flour
1.3 cup white granulated sugar
¼ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9½-inch deep-dish pie plate or a similar baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. 2. In a large bowl, combine all the filling ingredients. Stir gently until well combined. Dump into the baking dish. 3. In a separate large bowl, combine the oats, flour, white and brown sugars, salt, and cinnamon. Add the melted butter and stir until well combined. Sprinkle the topping over the filling, pressing some of it together with your fingers to form clumps. 4. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling and juicy and the topping is light golden brown. Cool slightly before serving.