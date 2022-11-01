Storm Creek Apparel

Kelli Hanson heads over to Storm Creek, the official apparel partner for Five Eyewitness News, as they gear up for their huge warehouse sale. You can check out Storm Creek’s 10th Annual warehouse sale beginning this Friday, November 10th. The sale runs the 4th and 5th, then picks back up on the 11th and 12th. 10% of their entire sale will go to one of four charities.

Want to shop the sale early? You can buy a $20 ticket to shop the sale early during their VIP Night on November 3rd. The VIP sale begins at 3pm and goes until 7pm. 100% of ticket proceeds benefit Big Brother, Big Sisters Twin Cities. Click here to learn more about Storm Creek’s warehouse sale and how you can become a VIP.