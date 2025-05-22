Steak with Rob Barrett

As the weather is getting nicer, it can be a great time to get out of the house and grill up some steaks! “Cooking for Dads” Host Rob Barrett is here to show us how it’s done.

Rub Recipe:

Equal parts brown sugar and Montreal steak seasoning.

Cooking Instructions:

For Hanger, Flat Iron, Teres Major and Chuck Eye steaks:

Cook off heat until it hits 100 degrees internally.

Then, move it over to the hot section to sear it for about 30 seconds each side. It should end at around 125 degrees for medium rare and 135 for medium.

Cover each steak with foil and let it rest.

For Skirt Steak:

Pierce with a fork to tenderize.

Cook over the low heat section until around 150 degrees. Then move to hot section to sear.