Standing Core Workout

Fitness Expert, Nickie Carrigan, shows us some core exercises that requires no equipment, improves posture, challenges balance, and doesn’t require you to get down on the floor!

Exercises demonstrated:

Slo Mo Marches with Arm Variations (deceptively simple! We are attempting to challenge some deep stabilizers here while we move our legs, and resist moving our torso; Arm Variations: seal arms together in front, over head pull downs, arms out to a T) This will also help us raise heart our rate, get blood flow going, and invite your core to the party! Progression: add weights

Standing Dead Bug with Isometric Hold (We are aiming to challenge our deep stabilizers once again, while our core resists arching our lower back. We are bracing-not breaking. Bring right knee above belt line, press left arm into right knee as right knee presses into left hand. Sandwich them together. Hold 10 seconds, and then turn into Dead Bug. Left arm goes up, then opposite arm and opposite leg move toward and away slowly.)

Sumo Squat Side Crunch (This is a dynamic movement to invite our lower body to the party with balance, coordination, while specifically targeting obliques, pelvic floor engagement, while creating a stable base of support. Bring knee to elbow, sink into legs, repeat on both sides.)

Single Leg Balance Twist (Let’s focus on rotational control now. Twisting while balancing is a functional practice; from sports like golf, to unloading the dishwasher. When we practice these exercises and keep them fresh in our repertoire of movement, we are less likely to get injured out in the wild. Not to mention the neuromuscular benefits of things like agility, reaction time, and control. Pour 80-90% the weight into the right leg, point the toe of the left leg and use as a kickstand, or attempt balance. Right arm is cactus-ed out to the side. Pretending we have a light bulb in our belly button, we are rotating our torso to shine the light to the left side of the room.) Same thing on the other side.