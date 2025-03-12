St. Patrick’s Day Menu
Teena Anderson, the owner of Anoka Meats & Sausage, shares two recipes for St. Patrick’s Day.
Crock Pot Corned Beef, Cabbage & Parsnips
2-4 lbs lean corned beef brisket, all fat trimmed off, set aside the seasoning packet if it come with the beef.
1 sliced onion
2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks
1 small head cabbage, cut into 6 wedges
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
2 bay leaves
1/8 tsp whole peppercorns
Steps:
- In a 5-6 qt crock pot, add spice pack, place cabbage, carrots, parsnips, onions, parsley, bay leaves, peppercorns and 3 cups of water. Place the brisket on top.
- Cover and cook on high for 5 hours.
- Remove meat, slice and serve with Irish Champ. Enjoy!
Best Reuben Pickle Bites
FOR THE DRESSING:
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp ketchup
1 Tbsp sweet pickle relish
¾ tsp prepared horseradish
½ tsp fresh lemon juice
¼ tsp Worchestershire sauce
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
FOR THE BITES:
2 c pickle chips, drained
4 oz thinly sliced corned beef
3 oz thinly sliced Swiss cheese
¼ c sauerkraut
Steps:
- Make the dressing: in a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle relish, horseradish, lemon juice, and Worcestershire. Season with salt & pepper.