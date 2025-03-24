Spring Cocktails

Jessi Pollack, the bartender and beverage director at Spoon and Stable, shares some pollinator-inspired beverages.

The Synergy Series

Spring Bee’s Knees

1.5 oz Future Gin (or your favorite London Dry Gin or Vodka)

.75 oz Raspberry Honey Syrup*

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz Elderflower Liqueur

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake hard until the outside of the tin is well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig.



Non-Alcoholic Bee’s Knees

1.5 oz Seedlip Grove 42 non-alcoholic distilled spirit

1 oz Raspberry Honey Syrup

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake hard until the outside of the tin is well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig.



*Raspberry Honey Syrup

1 cup raw local honey

1 cup water

1/2 cup fresh raspberries (cleaned and patted dry)

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally, and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for about 5-8 minutes, until the raspberries break apart easily when squashed with the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and allow to cool, then strain through a tea strainer. Keep refrigerated.

Spring Bee’s Knees 1.5 oz Future Gin (or your favorite London Dry Gin or Vodka)

.75 oz Raspberry Honey Syrup*

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz Elderflower Liqueur Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake hard until the outside of the tin is well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig. Non-Alcoholic Bee’s Knees 1.5 oz Seedlip Grove 42 non-alcoholic distilled spirit

1 oz Raspberry Honey Syrup

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake hard until the outside of the tin is well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig. *Raspberry Honey Syrup 1 cup raw local honey

1 cup water

1/2 cup fresh raspberries (cleaned and patted dry) Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally, and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for about 5-8 minutes, until the raspberries break apart easily when squashed with the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and allow to cool, then strain through a tea strainer. Keep refrigerated.