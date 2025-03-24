Spring Cocktails
Jessi Pollack, the bartender and beverage director at Spoon and Stable, shares some pollinator-inspired beverages.
Spring Bee’s Knees
1.5 oz Future Gin (or your favorite London Dry Gin or Vodka)
.75 oz Raspberry Honey Syrup*
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.25 oz Elderflower Liqueur
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake hard until the outside of the tin is well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig.
Non-Alcoholic Bee’s Knees
1.5 oz Seedlip Grove 42 non-alcoholic distilled spirit
1 oz Raspberry Honey Syrup
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake hard until the outside of the tin is well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with a fresh thyme sprig.
*Raspberry Honey Syrup
1 cup raw local honey
1 cup water
1/2 cup fresh raspberries (cleaned and patted dry)
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally, and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for about 5-8 minutes, until the raspberries break apart easily when squashed with the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and allow to cool, then strain through a tea strainer. Keep refrigerated.