Zach Halverson from KFAN is here to give us a report on recent news in Minnesota sports.

You may have been confused about the way Zach was dressed. It was all because he lost a bet! Zach lost The Power Trip Morning Show’s fantasy football bet. As part of a partnership with the St. Paul Saints and Twin Cities Live he had to dress up as “Bat Boy” (made famous from the National Enquirer). The Saints will honor Bat Boy tonight for “Tabloid Night” at CHS Field!