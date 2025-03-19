Spicy Tuna Avocado Appetizer

Susan Ritts, the creator of Putting on the Ritts catering and Crazy Good Dressing, shares her recipe for a light appetizer.

2 sushi-grade tuna steaks

2 avocados, peeled, pits removed, and chopped

3 green onions, chopped

1 large lime or 2 smaller limes

3 tablespoons wasabi powder

1/3 to 1/2 cup olive oil

Salt & pepper

Cut tuna steaks into bite size pieces. Put tuna in a large bowl. Add avocado and chopped green onion to tuna. Zest lime. Put zest in a separate bowl and squeeze lime juice over zest. Be sure to discard seeds.

Add 1/3 cup olive oil to lime zest/juice. Sprinkle wasabi powder over olive oil mixture and combine well. Pour olive oil mixture over tuna and gently mix thoroughly. Add additional olive oil if needed. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve this fabulous tuna with French bread crackers. NOTE: any left overs will keep in the fridge for 3 days

