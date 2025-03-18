Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese and Burnt Butter

Greek chef Antigoni Sander prepares a dish with a sought after cheese used in greek cuisine.

Ingredients

1 Pound Spaghetti

8 oz. Mizithra Cheese (You can buy this at Lunds, Byerlys and Whole Foods as well as Greek Markets like Bills Imported Foods)

2 Sticks of Unsalted Butter

Italian Parsley

Directions

1) Grate the cheese in your food processor – or with a box grater using the finest sized holes. When done the cheese should resemble grated parmesan (it should look like fake snow!)

2) Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cooked to your desired doneness. When the spaghetti is ready reserve about 1/2 a cup of the cooking water and then drain the pasta. Put the drained noodles back into the pot they cooked in and toss with the reserved water so that the noodles don’t stick together before plating.

3) While the pasta is cooking begin to brown the butter. This will take about 10 – 12 minutes. Melt the butter in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stir it occasionally so that as the butter begins to brown the dark bits of burnt butter don’t stick to the bottom of the pan. The butter will be ready when it is a golden nutty color and foamy on top.

4) Using a large serving platter place one large scoop of pasta in the center of the platter and sprinkle it generously with cheese. Continue this process of layering pasta and cheese until there is no pasta left. Next take the browned butter and give it a good stir so that all the yummy brown bits at the bottom of the pan are mixed in with the melted butter and drizzle all the butter over the pasta. Using a kitchen tongs, mix the spaghetti so that the butter coats all of the noodles.

5) Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and serve with a Greek Village Salad, Crusty Bread and an assortment of olives!

1 Pound Spaghetti

8 oz. Mizithra Cheese (You can buy this at Lunds, Byerlys and Whole Foods as well as Greek Markets like Bills Imported Foods)

2 Sticks of Unsalted Butter

Italian Parsley Directions 1) Grate the cheese in your food processor – or with a box grater using the finest sized holes. When done the cheese should resemble grated parmesan (it should look like fake snow!) 2) Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cooked to your desired doneness. When the spaghetti is ready reserve about 1/2 a cup of the cooking water and then drain the pasta. Put the drained noodles back into the pot they cooked in and toss with the reserved water so that the noodles don’t stick together before plating. 3) While the pasta is cooking begin to brown the butter. This will take about 10 – 12 minutes. Melt the butter in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stir it occasionally so that as the butter begins to brown the dark bits of burnt butter don’t stick to the bottom of the pan. The butter will be ready when it is a golden nutty color and foamy on top. 4) Using a large serving platter place one large scoop of pasta in the center of the platter and sprinkle it generously with cheese. Continue this process of layering pasta and cheese until there is no pasta left. Next take the browned butter and give it a good stir so that all the yummy brown bits at the bottom of the pan are mixed in with the melted butter and drizzle all the butter over the pasta. Using a kitchen tongs, mix the spaghetti so that the butter coats all of the noodles. 5) Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and serve with a Greek Village Salad, Crusty Bread and an assortment of olives!