Slow Cooker Stuffing & Bacon Wrapped Green Beans

Slow Cooker Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

2 cups chopped onion

2 cups chopped celery

1 bag (14 ounces) stuffing cubes

1/4 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

3 to 4 cups chicken stock

Directions:

Melt butter in skillet and sauté onion and celery for 3 to 5 minutes or until soft. Pour mixture over stuffing cubes in a very large bowl. Add parsley and poultry seasoning and stir well. Pour in 3 or more cups chicken stock to moisten. Pack lightly into a slow cooker that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Cover and cook on low 2 to 3 hours. Stir every once in a while. If too dry, add more stock. Serves 6-8 people, depending on serving size. Having a big crowd? Go ahead and double the recipe!

Bacon Wrapped Green Beans

Ingredients:

2 cans (14.5 ounces) whole green beans, drained

1 pound thick sliced bacon

1/2 cups brown sugar

1 1/2 cups bottled catalina salad dressing

Directions:

Bundle about 6 green beans together and wrap with a half slice of bacon. Secure them with a toothpick. Make several bunches and place in a 9 X 13 baking dish. Mix brown sugar and dressing and pour sauce over the beans. Bake uncovered in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 to 35 minutes until the bacon gets a little crispy.