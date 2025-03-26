Chef Terry John Zila is hosting a 10-course seafood pop-up that he’d love for you to check out. He stops by with more information and a recipe to make scallops at home.

Tugboat Galley Seafood Pop-Up, April 4th & 5th

Seared Scallops with Sage Brown Butter

Serves 4 as an entree

Ingredients:

For the sage brown butter:

4 tablespoons sweet butter

8 fresh sage leaves

Pinch kosher salt

For the scallops:

16 dry sea scallops, approximately 1 to 1 ¼ pounds

1 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the Sage Brown Butter: in a large sauté pan, melt the butter with the sage and a pinch of salt until it foams and becomes light brown. Reserve. Remove the small side muscle from the scallops, rinse with cold water and thoroughly pat dry. Heat the butter and oil to a large, heavy skillet over high heat. Salt and pepper the scallops. Once the butter begins to foam, gently add the scallops, making sure they are not touching each other. Sear the scallops for 1 ½ minutes on each side. They should have a golden crust on both sides, and the center should still look translucent. Serve immediately with sage browned butter

Ingredients:

For the sage brown butter: 4 tablespoons sweet butter

8 fresh sage leaves

Pinch kosher salt For the scallops: 16 dry sea scallops, approximately 1 to 1 ¼ pounds

1 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper For the Sage Brown Butter: in a large sauté pan, melt the butter with the sage and a pinch of salt until it foams and becomes light brown. Reserve. Remove the small side muscle from the scallops, rinse with cold water and thoroughly pat dry. Heat the butter and oil to a large, heavy skillet over high heat. Salt and pepper the scallops. Once the butter begins to foam, gently add the scallops, making sure they are not touching each other. Sear the scallops for 1 ½ minutes on each side. They should have a golden crust on both sides, and the center should still look translucent. Serve immediately with sage browned butter