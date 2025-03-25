Savory Wheat Porridge

1 cup wheat or kernza berries, soaked overnight

4 cups stock

2+Tbsp butter

2+ Tbsp creme fraiche (optional, worth it)

1/4 c fermented peppers, chopped OR SUB pickled or jarred roasted peppers with a few dashes hot sauce*

1/4 c pepper brine

TT salt

Bring wheat berries and stock to boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook until the wheat berries are tender, adding water as necessary.

When they’re fully cooked, make sure there is still some liquid in there but not so much that the berries are totally submerged.

Add the butter, creme fraiche, chopped peppers, and brine and bring back to a boil. Once the liquid tightens up, you are ready to season.

Add salt or more creme fraiche to taste. You want a little funk here!

Enjoy as is or serve with a poached egg and chopped herbs}