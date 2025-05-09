Make your mom feel pampered for Mother’s Day with a gift from Salt of the Earth Apothecary. Owner Latrice Merritt shows off the handmade, all natural, organic products they have to offer.

Stop by their store in Osseo before end of day on Saturday and get a free gift with a $20 purchase. Mention Twin Cities Live and get an additional 15% off!

Special Mother’s Day Gift Boxes:

The Forever Flower Mom Box – $49

A keepsake floral arrangement in a luxe gift box, featuring elegant, lifelike forever flowers (artificial, not soap-based). Each one is tied with ribbon and includes a Salt of the Earth tag — they’re soft, feminine, and designed to last far beyond Mother’s Day.

Mini Spa Travel Set – $36

A curated mini ritual kit with our signature body oil, scrub, and lotion in travel sizes — all tucked into a colorful carry pouch. Great for gifting or personal use.

Full-Sized Gift Set – $48

Includes a full-size scrub, oil, and mist in one of our bestselling scents, nestled into a reusable vanity case. The set is valued at $65, but we’re offering it at a promotional price.