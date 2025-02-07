Romain Boats with Jerk Chicken and Shrimp

Chef Terry John Zila, owner of Hepcat Coffee, gives us a healthier, carb-free option for appetizers for you football watch party.

Dry Rub

Ingredients:

2 cups dark brown sugar

1 cup paprika

½ cup coarse salt

¼ cup ground black pepper

3 tablespoons garlic powder

3 tablespoons onion powder

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

Spicy Guacamole

Ingredients:

4-5 avocados, peeled, seeded and diced

½ red onion, peeled and chopped

½ cup chopped cilantro

3 cloves garlic, peeled and diced

3 Serrano chilies, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon cumin

The juice from 1 lime

The juice from ½ lemon

Salt to taste

2 roma tomatoes, seed and dice (for color)

1. Mix all ingredients and allow to sit for an hour or so.

Potato Salad

12 eggs

10 medium red potatoes

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 cup Radishes, ends trimmed and sliced

1 cup Drained pimento, chopped, to taste

1 cup Celery, chopped, to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

White vinegar, to taste

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons sugar

Cream, as needed

To prepare salad: Place eggs in a large saucepan, add water and cover by 1 inch, and bring just to a boil over high heat, uncovered. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let sit for 18 minutes. Immediately drain the water and run cold water over the eggs or plunge them into a bowl of ice and cold water until eggs are cool. Drain and refrigerate overnight. Place potatoes into a large pot, add water and cover by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over high heat, uncovered. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until potatoes are just about tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and refrigerate overnight. When ready to continue, peel and dice potatoes and place in a large bowl. Peel and slice eggs and add to potatoes. Add green onions, radishes, pimento and celery, season with salt and pepper, and lightly toss. Sprinkle vinegar over salad, then let mixture set while preparing dressing. To prepare dressing: In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and sugar. If mixture is too thick, thin with cream, 1 teaspoon at a time. Pour dressing (to taste, you may end up with extra dressing) over potato-egg mixture, lightly toss and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

