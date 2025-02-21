Rob’s Pizza Night Pizza dough

Cooking for Dad’s host shares his tips for make-your-own pizza and his recipe for homemade pizza dough.

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

1 spoonful salt, sugar, vinegar, olive oil each

1 cup warm water (105 degrees F)

3 spoonfuls active dry yeast

Olive oil and salt for crust

freshly grated mozzarella cheese

toppings of choice

Directions:

1. In a large bowl combine flour, salt, sugar, and olive oil.

2. In a small bowl combine water and yeast.

3. Let that sit for 5 minutes. It should turn foamy.

4. Add your water and yeast mixture and stir until combined.

5. In a stand mixer, knead on low for 7 minutes. If you don’t have a stand mixer, dump out on your counter top and knead it for 7 minutes – fold it over, push it down, repeat.

If it’s too sticky add a little more flour, if it’s too crumbly add some more water. It should become smooth and elastic.

6. Form into a ball, place back in bowl, cover with some olive oil, cover with some plastic wrap, and set aside. Let it rise for 30 minutes. It should double in size.

7. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

8. Place some parchment paper on a baking sheet, take half the dough and roll it out in a big circle, keeping it thin.

9. Sprinkle with coarse kosher salt and spoon on some pasta sauce and spread around, not too much. Then add your mozzarella cheese, making sure you can always see some of the sauce in between the cheese pieces.

10. Add whatever toppings you want and then add a swoop of olive oil to the top.

11. Cook for 7 minutes or until edges of cheese are just turning brown.

12. Cut into slices and enjoy.

© 2025 Cooking for Dads

