Vegetarian cookbook author, Robin Asbell shows us how to make a roasted parsnip-gruyere tart.

Recipe:

One way to make Thanksgiving easier is to prep the components ahead of time. The dough for this tart can be made and the vegetables roasted and refrigerated for up to three days. The baked tart is also something that can be baked, wrapped and refrigerated overnight, to warm up on the big day.

Serves 8-10

1 1/2 cups unbleached flour

1 stick butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

ice water

1 pound parsnips, 3 cups cubed

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

8 large garlic clove, peeled

3 tablespoons fresh sage

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 ounces gruyere cheese, 1 1/2 cup

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 large egg

Line a large rimless baking sheet with parchment paper and reserve. Preheat the oven to 400 F.

In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt. Use a grater to grate the cold butter into the flour, tossing to coat the shreds. Using a fork to toss the flour mixture, drizzle in about 1/2 cup ice water, just enough to moisten the flour. Add a tablespoon of water as needed, then gather the dough and shape into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate until cold.

Combine the cubed parsnips, carrots, whole garlic cloves, sage and salt in a large roasting pan, then drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat. Cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes. The vegetables should be soft when pierced with a paring knife.

Roast, uncovered, for 10 minutes longer. Take out and let cool.

On a floured counter, roll the dough to make a 14-inch round. Transfer to the prepared pan. Sprinkle a handful of Gruyere over the pastry.

Distribute the roasted vegetables over the dough, leaving a 1 1/2 inch border bare. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the vegetables. Sprinkle with walnuts

Fold the edges over the filling, pressing lightly on the folds to adhere.

In a cup, whisk the egg with a tablespoon of water, then brush the dough.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the crust is golden and crisp and the cheese is lightly browned.

Slide the tart onto a cooling rack, or directly onto a large platter. Slice in wedges and serve.

One way to make Thanksgiving easier is to prep the components ahead of time. The dough for this tart can be made and the vegetables roasted and refrigerated for up to three days. The baked tart is also something that can be baked, wrapped and refrigerated overnight, to warm up on the big day.

Serves 8-10 1 1/2 cups unbleached flour

1 stick butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

ice water

1 pound parsnips, 3 cups cubed

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

8 large garlic clove, peeled

3 tablespoons fresh sage

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 ounces gruyere cheese, 1 1/2 cup

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 large egg Line a large rimless baking sheet with parchment paper and reserve. Preheat the oven to 400 F.

In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt. Use a grater to grate the cold butter into the flour, tossing to coat the shreds. Using a fork to toss the flour mixture, drizzle in about 1/2 cup ice water, just enough to moisten the flour. Add a tablespoon of water as needed, then gather the dough and shape into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate until cold.

Combine the cubed parsnips, carrots, whole garlic cloves, sage and salt in a large roasting pan, then drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat. Cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes. The vegetables should be soft when pierced with a paring knife.

Roast, uncovered, for 10 minutes longer. Take out and let cool.

On a floured counter, roll the dough to make a 14-inch round. Transfer to the prepared pan. Sprinkle a handful of Gruyere over the pastry.

Distribute the roasted vegetables over the dough, leaving a 1 1/2 inch border bare. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the vegetables. Sprinkle with walnuts

Fold the edges over the filling, pressing lightly on the folds to adhere.

In a cup, whisk the egg with a tablespoon of water, then brush the dough.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the crust is golden and crisp and the cheese is lightly browned.

Slide the tart onto a cooling rack, or directly onto a large platter. Slice in wedges and serve.