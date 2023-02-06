This Minnesota Home Maker Monday features Ashley Hellekson, the owner of Revel Roots, a traveling boutique that sells leather bags and accessories.

5 years ago, Ashley used a gift card from her in-laws to buy a leather tool kit. From there, she taught herself how to make leather bags and began making them in her basement. Now, she sells these unique handmade bags as well as other accessories in her traveling boutique at art festivals, wineries and online.

To stay updated on all things Revel Roots, click their Facebook page here.