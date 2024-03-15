Resort Wear

Isaiah King from MN Swim Week is in the studio to show us some stand-out resort looks. Follow @mnswimweek on Instagram.

Look 1 (Floral Dress & White Sun Hat):

Model Name:

Chando Horvath

Wardrobe Info/Notes:

Pieces are sourced from Nani Nalu Beachwear; styled in collaboration with Founder Jennifer Cermak.

Chando is wearing a floral-patterned dress. Florals in the spring and summer time will never go out of style. It is such a classic way to stand out, look fun, but remain modern. Considering a patterned dress may be a fun way to go for spring break; because the patterns already elevate the garment without additional layering. Hats in solid colors are great to travel with because they can be seamlessly accessorized and incorporated with other outfits.

Look 2 (White Striped Top and Black Sheer bottoms):

Model Name:

Leila Dahmah

Wardrobe Info/Notes:

Pieces are sourced from Nani Nalu Beachwear; styled in collaboration with Founder Jennifer Cermak.

Now, we are thinking poolside and beachside. Leila’s black suit is stunning. I particularly fancy the gold details and accents in the pieces. Stylistically, having strong coverups is great for layering and outfit deconstruction. The pieces can both stand alone and be elevated for a lunch hour or patio setting with the coverups. The sheer bottoms allow you to remain beachy, but also achieve the desired coverage as you please.

Look 3 (Green Monochromatic Set):

Model Name:

Tak Jang

Wardrobe Info/Notes:

Pieces are sourced from Jaxon Grey. This final look is put together with summer ethos in mind. That ethos being that we want to travel light, wear breathable looks, and make smooth outfit transitions from beach to resort. Wearing a mono-chromatic look is one of the easiest and quick ways to have your outfit look put together. Also, do not overlook the fabric of the pieces. I personally love to wear structured pieces that maintain shape to best avoid major creases and wrinkles. ‘The name of the game for the warmer months is SKIN’. Low cut polos, and 5 inch in seams are back. Don’t be afraid to show a little bit of leg this summer (joke). Layering this look with pieces that make sense for you is perfect. Such as a hat, shades, etc. Easy Peasy.