Red Snapper from Smack Shack

Fish fry’s can be found everywhere these days because it is the season of Lent. Smack Shack is doing it just a bit differently than most of the others though. Executive Chef Ben Pichler shows us how they make their fried red snapper and shares the recipe for the green papaya salad they serve with it.

Green Papaya Salad

2 Garlic Cloves

2 TBS Salt

1/2 Cup Roasted Peanuts

1 Serrano Pepper sliced

1 tsp Sugar



Pound in a mortar with pestle until it is a paste.



Add:



½ lb Green Beans cut into 1 inch pieces

12 each Cherry Tomatoes cut into ¼’s



Pound in the mortar until green beans are broken open and cherry tomatoes are smashed.



Add:



Juice of 1 lime

1 TBS Fish Sauce

1 whole Green Papaya shredded.



Combine and taste for seasoning.