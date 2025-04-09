Recipes using leftover Bloody Mary mix

Brunch is always the perfect time to enjoy a bloody Mary. But when you’re done enjoying the cocktail, don’t throw out the left over mix! Charles Lovejoy, the creator of Lovejoy Bloody Mary Mix, shows us some creative recipes to use it in.

Chimichurri Bloody Mary Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 cup Lovejoy’s Chimichurri Bloody Mix

2 Tbsp Champagne vinegar

2.5 Tbsp Avocado oil (or olive oil)

2.5 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1.5 tsp Honey

Pinch of salt, to taste

1/2 Tbsp Burn Yo Face Hot Sauce (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together Lovejoy’s Chimichurri Bloody Mix, Champagne vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey (or agave), and salt.

2. Slowly drizzle in the avocado (or olive) oil while whisking continuously to emulsify the dressing.

3. Add Burn Yo Face Hot Sauce if desired, and whisk again to incorporate.

4. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Yield: Approximately 1 ⅓ cups (about 10–11 oz), enough for 5–6 servings

Lovejoy’s Bloody Cocktail Sauce

Elevate Your Seafood Game with a Bold and Zesty Kick!

This cocktail sauce combines the rich, savory flavors of Lovejoy’s Bloody Mary Mix with just the right amount of heat and tang. Perfect for shrimp, oysters, crab, and more!

Ingredients:

1 cup Lovejoy’s Bloody Mary Mix

1/2 cup tomato paste

2 tbsp prepared horseradish (adjust to taste)

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp Burn Yo Face Hot Sauce (optional)

1/3 cup Lovejoy’s Uniquely Flavored Rim Seasoning

Chopped fresh chives or parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine Lovejoy’s Bloody Mary Mix and tomato paste.

2. Stir in horseradish, lemon juice, hot sauce (if using), and rim seasoning.

3. Mix well until all ingredients are fully incorporated.

4. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

5. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let the flavors meld.

6. Garnish with fresh chives or parsley before serving.

Yield: Makes about 1 3/4 cups of sauce (approximately enough for 6–8 servings, depending on use.

Serving Suggestions:

Pair with chilled shrimp, crab legs, oysters, or fried seafood.

Use as a zesty dipping sauce for fried appetizers.

