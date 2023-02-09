Nancy Burgeson shows Ben and Elizabeth how to make a raspberry red velvet cake that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. Below you can find this delicious recipe and how to make it.

Raspberry Red Velvet Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray and line two 9-inch cake pans with cooking spray and

line with parchment paper.

Ingredients:

2 ⅔ cups cake flour (spooned & leveled

¼ cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter softened

1 ¾ cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs at room temperature

½ cup vegetable oil

1 (1-ounce) bottle liquid red food color

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 ⅓ cups buttermilk at room temperature

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

¾ cup raspberry jam or jelly-divided for filling

Sugared raspberries and mint leaves for trim if desired

Directions:

In a large bowl sift flour, cocoa and salt together. This will remove any lumps of cocoa powder.

In mixing bowl cream together butter and sugar beating for 4 minutes until light. Add eggs and mix until

combined. Add oil, red food coloring, and almond and vanilla extract. Scrape down sides of bowl.

Mix in dry ingredients alternating with buttermilk, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Do not

over mix/over beat batter. Combine soda and vinegar, stir into batter. Bake in preheated oven for 28-30 minutes or until it is done. Cool in pans for 25-minutes prior to removing. Brush tops of warm cake with raspberry.

Waldorf frosting cream sauce-step one

1 Tbsp butter

1 cup milk

3 Tbsp flour (Nancy uses Wondra flour)

In a saucepan, melt butter, add milk, and heat to warm. Slowly add flour while continuing to stir/whisk

until thickened. Remove from heat and cover with saran wrap to keep a crust from forming. Cool.

Frosting-step two

1 cup softened butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. almond or vanilla extract

Cream together until light and fluffy. Slowly mix in cooled cream sauce.

Frost between layers