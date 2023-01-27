Rascal’s Bar & Grill
Phil from Rascal’s Bar & Grill in Apple Valley shows Ben and Elizabeth some of the tasty meals off their menu.
- Crispy Clucker
- Marinated in buttermilk overnight
- Topped with fridge pickles, spicy slaw and sriracha aioli
- Filthy Burger
- 1/2 pounder with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and Carolina sauce
- Carolina cola barbecue sauce
- Fish Fry
- Haddock fillet
- All you can eat during lent every Friday
- Last Friday of the month all year round — not all you can east
- Great community nights on Fridays
- Prime Rib
- Special, with a side of mashed potatoes made in house
