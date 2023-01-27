Rascal’s Bar & Grill

By KSTP

Phil from Rascal’s Bar & Grill in Apple Valley shows Ben and Elizabeth some of the tasty meals off their menu.

  • Crispy Clucker
    • Marinated in buttermilk overnight
    • Topped with fridge pickles, spicy slaw and sriracha aioli
  • Filthy Burger
    • 1/2 pounder with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and Carolina sauce
    • Carolina cola barbecue sauce
  • Fish Fry
    • Haddock fillet
    • All you can eat during lent every Friday
    • Last Friday of the month all year round — not all you can east
    • Great community nights on Fridays
  • Prime Rib
    • Special, with a side of mashed potatoes made in house

