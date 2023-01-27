Phil from Rascal’s Bar & Grill in Apple Valley shows Ben and Elizabeth some of the tasty meals off their menu.

Crispy Clucker Marinated in buttermilk overnight Topped with fridge pickles, spicy slaw and sriracha aioli

Filthy Burger 1/2 pounder with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and Carolina sauce Carolina cola barbecue sauce

Fish Fry Haddock fillet All you can eat during lent every Friday Last Friday of the month all year round — not all you can east Great community nights on Fridays

Prime Rib Special, with a side of mashed potatoes made in house



For a deeper look at their main menu and more information about Rascal’s, click here.