It’s a perfect night for doing a puzzle. So set the mood and gather the family around the table. Competitive speed puzzler, Sarah Schuler shares some of her favorite puzzles and tips for making your puzzle solving even easier.
- Colorful Mushroom Puzzle | WerkShoppe
- Happy Birthday
- Hitting the Road 1000 piece jigsaw| 40067 |Cobble Hill Puzzles Official Website — USA Cobble Hill Puzzles
- Disco Life 500 Piece Foil Puzzle a book by Galison and Eurekart Studio
Winter Carnival Puzzle Contest, Presented by AARP With Puzzles by PuzzleTwist – Saint Paul Winter Carnival
You don’t have to compete at the… – Sarah Does Puzzles | Facebook