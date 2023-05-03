Protein Powder
Drinking protein shakes is a good way to get the recommended daily allowance of protein for many people. Why not use the protein powder used in those shakes in a new way? Fitness expert Ali Holman www.corecamper.com has four surprising ways to use protein powder.
Protein Fluff
Handful of ice
½ cup Almond milk
1 tsp Xantham gum
Butterfinger Protein Pudding
1 Chocolate Lean Out protein shake
2 tbsp Butterscotch instant pudding
2 tbsp PB2
1 tbsp Skinny syrup
Mix and then put in container
Crumble low sugar chocolate chips on top
Refrigerate
Protein Cookie Dough
½ c Greek yogurt
2 tbsp PBFit
1 tbsp Vanilla instant pudding mix
1 tbsp sugar-free chocolate chips
Protein Cream
1 bowl light whipped cream
1 box sugar free chocolate pudding mix
¼ c no sugar added choc chips
1 Protein Shake (6-8 oz)
Put back in cool whip container and refrigerate for 1 hour