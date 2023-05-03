Protein Powder

By KSTP

Drinking protein shakes is a good way to get the recommended daily allowance of protein for many people.  Why not use the protein powder used in those shakes in a new way?  Fitness expert Ali Holman www.corecamper.com has four surprising ways to use protein powder.

Protein Fluff

Handful of ice
½ cup Almond milk
1 tsp Xantham gum

Butterfinger Protein Pudding

1 Chocolate Lean Out protein shake
2 tbsp Butterscotch instant pudding
2 tbsp PB2
1 tbsp Skinny syrup

Mix and then put in container
Crumble low sugar chocolate chips on top
Refrigerate

Protein Cookie Dough

½ c Greek yogurt
2 tbsp PBFit
1 tbsp Vanilla instant pudding mix
1 tbsp sugar-free chocolate chips

Protein Cream

1 bowl light whipped cream
1 box sugar free chocolate pudding mix
¼ c no sugar added choc chips
1 Protein Shake (6-8 oz)

Put back in cool whip container and refrigerate for 1 hour