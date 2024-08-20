Protein Packed Meals

Laurie Crowell gives us protein filled meal ideas for the hungry students in your life.

Overnight Blueberry Protein Oats Recipe

1.5 C frozen blueberries

3 fresh dates, pitted

3 scoops protein powder

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

4 C milk of choice

4 TB chia seeds

squeeze of lemon juice

1/2 tsp kosher salt

4 C rolled oats

Maple syrup to taste

In blender or vita mix buzz up blueberries, dates, protein powder and vanilla bean paste with milk. In large bowl mix oats, chia seeds, kosher salt. Stir in blueberry milk mixture. Stir in lemon juice and maple syrup. Divide into jars, cover and let sit over night. Serve with additional fresh blueberries, etc

This is a great recipe that can easily be modified…if you have fresh peaches, buzz those up with the milk, or raspberries or strawberries.

Overnight Blueberry Protein Oats Recipe 1.5 C frozen blueberries

3 fresh dates, pitted

3 scoops protein powder

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

4 C milk of choice

4 TB chia seeds

squeeze of lemon juice

1/2 tsp kosher salt

4 C rolled oats

Maple syrup to taste In blender or vita mix buzz up blueberries, dates, protein powder and vanilla bean paste with milk. In large bowl mix oats, chia seeds, kosher salt. Stir in blueberry milk mixture. Stir in lemon juice and maple syrup. Divide into jars, cover and let sit over night. Serve with additional fresh blueberries, etc

This is a great recipe that can easily be modified…if you have fresh peaches, buzz those up with the milk, or raspberries or strawberries.

Sheet Pan Fajitas Recipe

1/4 C taco seasoning or chili seasoning

1 TB avocado or olive oil

1 lime juiced and zested

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast, sliced thin

1 onion, sliced thin

3 bell peppers, sliced thin (mix up the colors)

Flour tortillas for serving

Hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small dish make marinade using seasoning, oil and lime juice/zest

Toss chicken, onion and bell peppers with marinade. If you have time, let rest for 1 hour…otherwise bake right away. Spread chicken and veggies onto a rimmed sheetpan. Bake 15-20 minutes until meat is cooked through.(to 165 degrees) Toss with fresh cilantro Fill shells, add sour cream, hot sauce, guac to taste.

This also works well to use leftovers with refried beans and cheese for a quesadilla, wrapped with rice and beans and heated like a burrito or served with rice and beans like a Chipotle bowl!

Sheet Pan Fajitas Recipe 1/4 C taco seasoning or chili seasoning

1 TB avocado or olive oil

1 lime juiced and zested

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast, sliced thin

1 onion, sliced thin

3 bell peppers, sliced thin (mix up the colors)

Flour tortillas for serving

Hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro for serving Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small dish make marinade using seasoning, oil and lime juice/zest

Toss chicken, onion and bell peppers with marinade. If you have time, let rest for 1 hour…otherwise bake right away. Spread chicken and veggies onto a rimmed sheetpan. Bake 15-20 minutes until meat is cooked through.(to 165 degrees) Toss with fresh cilantro Fill shells, add sour cream, hot sauce, guac to taste. This also works well to use leftovers with refried beans and cheese for a quesadilla, wrapped with rice and beans and heated like a burrito or served with rice and beans like a Chipotle bowl!

High Protein Scrambled Eggs Recipe

3 eggs

1/3 C cottage cheese

2 TB water

salt and pepper and herbs to taste

Put all ingredients in a vitamix and buzz up for a few seconds. Warm 1 TB olive oil in a pan over medium low heat. Pour in eggs. Continuously stir until eggs start to come together. Stir more slowly to keep eggs creamy and in larger pieces. When done you can throw some cheese on top or a handful of tomatoes.

High Protein Scrambled Eggs Recipe 3 eggs

1/3 C cottage cheese

2 TB water

salt and pepper and herbs to taste Put all ingredients in a vitamix and buzz up for a few seconds. Warm 1 TB olive oil in a pan over medium low heat. Pour in eggs. Continuously stir until eggs start to come together. Stir more slowly to keep eggs creamy and in larger pieces. When done you can throw some cheese on top or a handful of tomatoes.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie Recipe

1 frozen banana

1/3 C plain greek yogurt

1/2 C Milk of your choice

2 TB peanut butter

1 date-pitted

drop of vanilla bean paste

2 scoops protein powder (I really love the promix vanilla)

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie Recipe 1 frozen banana

1/3 C plain greek yogurt

1/2 C Milk of your choice

2 TB peanut butter

1 date-pitted

drop of vanilla bean paste

2 scoops protein powder (I really love the promix vanilla)