Promoting Positivity
Twin Cities Live has issued a challenge to post one positive thing a day with #postpositive on it. Our goal is to help make the internet a bit more welcoming. Author and Speaker Jo Saxton joins us with a roundup of Instagram accounts promoting positivity in the Twin Cities. Plus we have the added bonus of it being International Women’s Day and all the accounts are women from Minnesota!
Featured:
- @jessicahortoncoaching
Jessica is a certified life coach, strategist and speaker.
- @thecoven.co
This isn’t an individual person, but a group that hosts events to uplift change makers.
- @bethzustiak
Beth is a wife, mom, leadership coach, writer and speaker.
- @coping.through.craft
Hannah Cate is a disability advocate and a crafter.
- @ashleymaryart
Ashley Mary Art is based in Minneapolis and is a mural painter.