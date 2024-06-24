Preppy Tennis Looks

Stylist and podcaster Amy Seeman gives us three looks perfect for channeling country-club tennis vibes.

Model 1: Cece Lindsey

Tennis skirts are such a fun and flirty alternative to shorts. This is Varley from Requisite Boutique in the North Loop.

I paired it with a cardigan also from Requisite. If you get hot you can drape it over the shoulder to still keep the look elevated.

Autry sneakers are the cool girl brand that is starting to really become more mainstream.



Model 2: Grace Henrie

This button up with the wayzata skippers patch is custom made by 15.20 Apparel (@15.20apparel) – a new local creative who saw a gap in the market for fashionable team apparel for the sideline mom. She currently carries Wayzata and Edina gear but will take custom orders.

I love to pair a button up with a biker short or tennis skirt

The crew socks finish off the lock. My favorite are TNA from Aritizia at MOA.

The cooler bag is from Covered (new location in St Louis Park) – it comes in a couple sizes and a few different colors.

Sunglasses are also from Covered. Sunglasses are my favorite summer accessory. It can instantly change the whole vibe of your look.



Model 2: Shannon Lund

This gorgeous green vest is from Covered. I am loving the open weave knit trend for elevated summer tops. Chic and breathable

Pairs well with a lightweight pant, white shorts, or a tennis skirt.

Hat is by 15.20 Apparel. You could throw it in on right as you get on the field and then take it off when you leave and you still have a cute summer outfit on for whatever comes next.

Amy’s Podcast: A Common Thread

The premise is that we are all connected through shared experiences and even if our circumstances vary, there is almost always a common thread in our stories. My love for storytelling led me to create a safe space for others to feel seen and heard. These are the stories that connect us to make you feel less alone in your struggle, inspire you to think differently or take action, or to simply bring you joy. New episodes drop every Thursday on all podcast streaming platforms. Listen, share, and email amy@amyseeman.com if you have a story idea.