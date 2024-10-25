Pour Moi Facebook Live Event, Oct. 29

Join Elizabeth and Ulli Haslacher for a Happy Hour chat on Facebook Live! Ulli is the founder of Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare – these are the products Elizabeth has used every day for more than three years.

Winter can be the toughest time for our skin to adjust to the dry, harsh conditions here in Minnesota but they’ll share the skincare secrets that will keep you skin hydrated, glowing and radiant. they’ll also be giving away another one of a kind piece of vintage gold jewelry from The Emerald Karat to celebrate the changing season.

See you Tuesday, October 29th at 7 pm CST.