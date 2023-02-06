Pork Wellington
Chef Tim McCarthy from the Minnesota Pork Board shares a recipe for Pork Wellington.
Ingredients:
Pork Tenderloin:
- 1 pork tenderloin
- 1 Tbsp. favorite seasoning
Pork Demi:
- 1 ½ cups Professional Ramen base
- 1 Tbsp. Corn starch slurry
Mushroom Duxelles:
- 1 cup each sliced Shitake, portabella, chanterelle mushrooms
- 2 Tbsp. fine diced shallots
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. fine chopped parsley
- 1/4 cup sherry
- Salt
- Pepper
Puff Pastry:
- Cut heart shape 3×3” frozen puff pastry
Hollandaise:
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 cup hot butter
- 1 tsp. Tabasco sauce
- 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- Salt
- Pepper
Bacon Brussel Sprouts:
- 1 1/2 cups of 1/4 cut brussel sprouts
- 8 oz. diced bacon
- 2 Tbsp. bacon fat
- 1/2 cup diced onions
- 1 cup polenta
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup cream
Directions:
Pork Tenderloin:
- In a sauté pan add 1 TBSP oil sear on all sides, place in a 350 oven for 10 min or until 140 internal temp remove from pan a rest on a plate for 5 to 10 min before cutting. 3 nice slices for order
Pork Demi:
- Bring pork base to a boil add slurry until thick
Mushroom Duxelles:
- In a hot sauté pan add butter, shallot cook 1 min add mushrooms cook until mushrooms are dry, deglaze with sherry cook off wine season and add parsley. Keep hot
Puff Pastry:
- Place parchment paper on a sheet pan, puff place another sheet of parchment and another sheet pan on top. Bake at 425 for 12 min, remove top pan and paper, bake until golden brown.
Hollandaise:
- In a clean metal bowl over a water bath start with your 3 egg yolk and 2 tsp water, whip over the hot water bath until yolk are pale yellow cooked but not scrambled, remove from heat and slowly add butter the whole time you are whipping it. Add Tabasco and lemon juice salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm
Bacon Brussel Sprouts:
- In a sauté pan cook bacon and onions until cooked, place in a strainer save bacon fat. Toss sprouts in bake fat add seasoning and bacon and onion mix. Place on a sheet pan a roast at 400 15 to 20 min
- In a heavy pot over med heat get stock hot , whip in polenta reduce heat cook 10 min stir in cream and cheese salt and pepper to taste, serve hot
For more recipes and information, click on the Minnesota Pork Board website here.