Crispy Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Minnesota hog farmer, Mike Patterson, shares his recipe for crispy pork tenderloin sliders.
Ingredients:
- 1 Pork tenderloin
- Salt and pepper
- Flour, egg, panko breadcrumbs, frying oil
- Condiments and toppings:
- Mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion
Directions:
- Remove silver skin and excess fat from tenderloin
- Cut into 5-6 pieces
- Use a mallet and pound until ¼ inch flat
- Season with salt and pepper
- Dredge in flour, shake off excess
- Dip into beaten egg and cover with panko breadcrumbs
- Use a heavy skillet to fry in the pan
- Oil should be 350-375 degrees
- Tip: oil will crackle and spatter when a drop of water in added when it is ready
- Fry 1-2 minutes on each side
- Flip when edges star to brown
- Serve on bun sliders
- Serve with toppings of your choice