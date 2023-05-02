Crispy Pork Tenderloin Sliders

By KSTP

Minnesota hog farmer, Mike Patterson, shares his recipe for crispy pork tenderloin sliders.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pork tenderloin
  • Salt and pepper
  • Flour, egg, panko breadcrumbs, frying oil
  • Condiments and toppings:
  • Mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion

Directions:

  • Remove silver skin and excess fat from tenderloin
  • Cut into 5-6 pieces
  • Use a mallet and pound until ¼ inch flat
  • Season with salt and pepper
  • Dredge in flour, shake off excess
  • Dip into beaten egg and cover with panko breadcrumbs
  • Use a heavy skillet to fry in the pan
  • Oil should be 350-375 degrees
  • Tip: oil will crackle and spatter when a drop of water in added when it is ready
  • Fry 1-2 minutes on each side
  • Flip when edges star to brown
  • Serve on bun sliders
  • Serve with toppings of your choice