Terri Chaffer from “Love That Olive” joins TCL to make a Cranberry Tangerine Martini as well as some Pork Tenderloin with Apple Chutney. The recipes are below and Terri put together a special bundle of products used in today’s recipes where you can save 10$. The link to that special deal and what comes with it is below!

LINK TO SPECIAL DEAL

Recipes:

Cranberry Tangerine Martini

1 ½ oz. Vanilla Vodka

4 oz. Cranberry Juice (Pink)

1 oz. *Tangerine Puree’vino Vinegar

Frozen cranberries for garnish

Directions:

Combine Vanilla Vodka, Cranberry Juice and Tangerine Puree’vino

vinegar in a glass or shaker, shake or stir

May use Ice

Strain or pour into a chilled glass and garnish with frozen cranberries

Pork Tenderloins with Apple Chutney

2 Pork Tenderloins (2 ½ to 3 pounds total)

2 Tbsp. *Love That Olive Mediterranean Seasoning Blend

4 Tbsp. *Rosemary EVOO

4 Tbsp. *Tangerine Puree’vino Vinegar

1 Red Apple, sliced

1 Green Apple Sliced

½ C. *Warm Spiced Apple Jam

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450◦ F.

Place tenderloins on a baking pan and pat dry with paper towels. If there is a thin end, tuck it under the tenderloin so the thickness is even throughout

Rub the tenderloins with Rosemary EVOO

Sprinkle all sides of the tenderloin with Mediterranean seasoning

Slit the tops of the tenderloin partially through evenly to add the apples

Place a slice of red or green apple into an opening

Drizzle with Tangerine Puree’vino vinegar

Roast for 20-25 minutes, until the internal temperature reads 140 degrees for medium rare or 145 degrees for medium

Remove from oven and cover with foil to rest for 15 minutes

Warm the Warm Spiced Apple Jam and drizzle over all

Serve with Apple Chutney (recipe follows)

Apple Chutney

½ C. Chopped yellow onion

¼ C. Freshly squeezed orange juice

¼ C. *Tangerine Puree’vino Vinegar

¼ C. Light brown sugar, lightly packed

1 ½ tsp. *Himalayan Pink Sea Salt

3-4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and ½ inch diced

¾ C. Golden Raisins and Dried Cranberries, mixed

Directions:

Combine onion, orange juice, Puree’vino vinegar, brown sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan

Add apples as you chop them to keep them from turning brown

Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally

Reduce the heat and simmer for 50 minutes to an hour, stirring occasionally until most of the liquid has evaporated

Stir in the raisins and cranberries

Serve warm, at room temperature, or cold