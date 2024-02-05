Pork Brunch Recipes

Hog Farmer Mike Peterson joins Elizabeth and Ben to share some of his favorite brunch recipes.

Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissant Boats

Ingredients:

4 large croissants

diced ham

shredded Cheese

diced green onions

5 large eggs

half and halfs

salt

pepper

Cut out the middle part of the croissants, leaving the bottom and sides intact. Place on rimmed backing sheet with parchment paper underneath. Sprinkle in ham, cheese and onion into the croissant hole. Beat the eggs with half and half, salt and pepper. Pour in egg mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. They are done when eggs are set, the top is bubbly, and croissants are nicely toasted. You could use any of your favorite pork breakfast meats, or any combo of veggies you enjoy.

Bacon Straws

Ingredients:

1 pound thick cut bacon

2-3 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

paper straws

Start with paper straw and wrap the bacon around it, slightly overlapping the edges. Sprinkle or roll the bacon in brown sugar. Place on parchment lined rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with cayenne pepper for a little spice. Bake at 400 degrees until straws are bubble and the sugar is caramelized, about 10 minutes.

Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissant Boats Ingredients:

4 large croissants

diced ham

shredded Cheese

diced green onions

5 large eggs

half and halfs

salt

pepper Cut out the middle part of the croissants, leaving the bottom and sides intact. Place on rimmed backing sheet with parchment paper underneath. Sprinkle in ham, cheese and onion into the croissant hole. Beat the eggs with half and half, salt and pepper. Pour in egg mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. They are done when eggs are set, the top is bubbly, and croissants are nicely toasted. You could use any of your favorite pork breakfast meats, or any combo of veggies you enjoy.