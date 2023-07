Elizabeth takes us to Osceola, Wisconsin to a farm where James Beard award winning chefs buy meat to put in their restaurants. The Peterson family is behind Peterson Craftsman Meats and as much as they care about their animals, it turns out that their top priority is the soil!

Peterson Craftsman Meats are on restaurant menus like Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis and Churchill Street in Shoreview. You can also pick it up at your local Kowalski’s through their CSA program.