Chef Abe Gessesse from Hyacinth shows us how to make Paris-Brest.

Hyacinth Paris-Brest Recipe

*For best results we recommend using a food scale rather than imperial measures, but have included the closet equivalents.

Pâte à Choux
Yield: about 12 pastries

Water 316 grams (1⅓ cups)
Whole Milk 158 grams (⅔ cup)
Butter 226 grams (8 Tbsp.)

Granulated Sugar 20 grams (2 Tbsp.)
Kosher Salt 3 grams (½ tsp)
All Purpose Flour 240 grams (2 cups)

Whole Eggs 8 count

  1. Heat milk, water, and butter in a large pot until butter is melted
  2. Add flour, salt, and sugar and whisk together. Cook on medium-high heat, whisking constantly until any raw flour taste is gone, and most of the liquid has evaporated. Make sure to beat out any lumps using the whisk.
  3. Transfer while hot to a stand mixer bowl with a paddle attachment.
  4. Set to stir until mixture reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
  5. Add eggs one at a time while mixing, waiting for the previous egg to become fully incorporated before adding the next.
  6. When smooth and incorporated transfer to a piping bag with a large star-shaped tip.
  7. Pipe out three-inch rings of pâte à choux on a sheet pan covered with parchment paper.
  8. Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, low fan for 12 minutes. Rotate and cook for another 12 minutes. Rotate and cook for 5 more minutes. Check that the pastry is evenly browned (we want a golden-brown color) and cooked in the center; if not, continue cooking and periodically rotating until finished.
  9. After pastries are cooked, cool to room temperature.
  10. Cover and keep at room temperature.

Hazelnut Praline
Yield: 1 Quart

Water 225 grams (1 cup)
Sugar 350 grams (1 ½ cup + 2 Tbsp.)
Corn Syrup 250 grams (¾ cup)
Whole Roasted Hazelnuts 600 grams (2 cups)
Baking Soda 1 teaspoon
Kosher Salt 1 teaspoon

  1. In a large pan, add and mix all ingredients except baking soda
  2. Cook off all the water and wait for the sugars to caramelize
  3. Once viscous and has reached a temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit (and no higher), add baking soda and quickly transfer to a parchment-lined sheet tray
  4. Cool at room temp
  5. Once cool, break up and add to a food processor
  6. Blend until broken down and everything becomes a paste texture
  7. Add to a piping bag and cut a small hole at the bottom of the bag.

Hazelnut Mousseline
Yield: 12 portions

Yolk 5 count
Milk 480 grams (1¾ cups + 2 Tbsp.)
Sugar 100 grams (¼ cup + 2 Tbsp.)
Corn Starch 50 grams (¼ cup + 2 Tbsp.)
Vanilla Paste 5 grams (1 tsp)
Butter (1) 150 grams (10 Tbsp.)
Butter (2) 150 grams (10 Tbsp.)
Praline 100 grams (½ cup)

  1. Temper butter to room temperature.
  2. Heat milk in a large pot while mixing yolk, sugar, starch, and vanilla in a separate mixing bowl.
  3. Whisk briskly the egg mixture while very slowly drizzling in the hot milk. Add mixture into the pot.
  4. Heat on medium-high while whisking continuously.
  5. The mixture will thicken as it heats up. Continue until mixture hits 185 degrees Fahrenheit.
  6. Off heat, add Butter (1) and add to a mixing bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, touching it to the surface to prevent skin formation.
  7. Chill until room temp
  8. Place room temp pastry cream in a stand mixing bowl with paddle.
  9. Beat until mixture starts to increase in volume and add Butter (2).
  10. Keep beating and add praline .
  11. When thoroughly mixed and fluffy, transfer to a large piping bag with a large, star-shaped tip.

Assembly
Yield: 12 Portions

Baked Pâte à Choux Pastry 12 Pieces
Hazelnut Praline 1 Quart (¼ cup each)
Hazelnut Mousseline 1 Bag (1 cup each)
Roasted, Lightly Chopped Hazelnuts 1.5 Cups (2 Tablespoons each)
Powdered Sugar 1/2 Cup

  1. Slice Pâte à Choux pastries from the side, through the center as if you were cutting a bun for a burger.
  2. Fill the bottom piece of each Pâte à Choux pastry to cover with about ¼ cup Hazelnut Praline.
  3. Add Chopped Hazelnuts to the top of the Hazelnut Praline (about 2 Tablespoons each).
  4. Pipe a generous amount of Hazelnut Mousseline on top of the Hazelnuts (about 1 Cup each).
  5. Cover with top piece of Pâte à Choux.
  6. A dusting of Powdered Sugar.
  7. Enjoy!