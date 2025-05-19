Hyacinth Paris-Brest
Chef Abe Gessesse from Hyacinth shows us how to make Paris-Brest.
Hyacinth Paris-Brest Recipe
*For best results we recommend using a food scale rather than imperial measures, but have included the closet equivalents.
Pâte à Choux
Yield: about 12 pastries
Water 316 grams (1⅓ cups)
Whole Milk 158 grams (⅔ cup)
Butter 226 grams (8 Tbsp.)
Granulated Sugar 20 grams (2 Tbsp.)
Kosher Salt 3 grams (½ tsp)
All Purpose Flour 240 grams (2 cups)
Whole Eggs 8 count
- Heat milk, water, and butter in a large pot until butter is melted
- Add flour, salt, and sugar and whisk together. Cook on medium-high heat, whisking constantly until any raw flour taste is gone, and most of the liquid has evaporated. Make sure to beat out any lumps using the whisk.
- Transfer while hot to a stand mixer bowl with a paddle attachment.
- Set to stir until mixture reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Add eggs one at a time while mixing, waiting for the previous egg to become fully incorporated before adding the next.
- When smooth and incorporated transfer to a piping bag with a large star-shaped tip.
- Pipe out three-inch rings of pâte à choux on a sheet pan covered with parchment paper.
- Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, low fan for 12 minutes. Rotate and cook for another 12 minutes. Rotate and cook for 5 more minutes. Check that the pastry is evenly browned (we want a golden-brown color) and cooked in the center; if not, continue cooking and periodically rotating until finished.
- After pastries are cooked, cool to room temperature.
- Cover and keep at room temperature.
Hazelnut Praline
Yield: 1 Quart
Water 225 grams (1 cup)
Sugar 350 grams (1 ½ cup + 2 Tbsp.)
Corn Syrup 250 grams (¾ cup)
Whole Roasted Hazelnuts 600 grams (2 cups)
Baking Soda 1 teaspoon
Kosher Salt 1 teaspoon
- In a large pan, add and mix all ingredients except baking soda
- Cook off all the water and wait for the sugars to caramelize
- Once viscous and has reached a temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit (and no higher), add baking soda and quickly transfer to a parchment-lined sheet tray
- Cool at room temp
- Once cool, break up and add to a food processor
- Blend until broken down and everything becomes a paste texture
- Add to a piping bag and cut a small hole at the bottom of the bag.
Hazelnut Mousseline
Yield: 12 portions
Yolk 5 count
Milk 480 grams (1¾ cups + 2 Tbsp.)
Sugar 100 grams (¼ cup + 2 Tbsp.)
Corn Starch 50 grams (¼ cup + 2 Tbsp.)
Vanilla Paste 5 grams (1 tsp)
Butter (1) 150 grams (10 Tbsp.)
Butter (2) 150 grams (10 Tbsp.)
Praline 100 grams (½ cup)
- Temper butter to room temperature.
- Heat milk in a large pot while mixing yolk, sugar, starch, and vanilla in a separate mixing bowl.
- Whisk briskly the egg mixture while very slowly drizzling in the hot milk. Add mixture into the pot.
- Heat on medium-high while whisking continuously.
- The mixture will thicken as it heats up. Continue until mixture hits 185 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Off heat, add Butter (1) and add to a mixing bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, touching it to the surface to prevent skin formation.
- Chill until room temp
- Place room temp pastry cream in a stand mixing bowl with paddle.
- Beat until mixture starts to increase in volume and add Butter (2).
- Keep beating and add praline .
- When thoroughly mixed and fluffy, transfer to a large piping bag with a large, star-shaped tip.
Assembly
Yield: 12 Portions
Baked Pâte à Choux Pastry 12 Pieces
Hazelnut Praline 1 Quart (¼ cup each)
Hazelnut Mousseline 1 Bag (1 cup each)
Roasted, Lightly Chopped Hazelnuts 1.5 Cups (2 Tablespoons each)
Powdered Sugar 1/2 Cup
- Slice Pâte à Choux pastries from the side, through the center as if you were cutting a bun for a burger.
- Fill the bottom piece of each Pâte à Choux pastry to cover with about ¼ cup Hazelnut Praline.
- Add Chopped Hazelnuts to the top of the Hazelnut Praline (about 2 Tablespoons each).
- Pipe a generous amount of Hazelnut Mousseline on top of the Hazelnuts (about 1 Cup each).
- Cover with top piece of Pâte à Choux.
- A dusting of Powdered Sugar.
- Enjoy!