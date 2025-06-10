Outdoor Science Fun

By KSTP

Kitchen Pantry Scientist Liz Heinecke has some easy natural recipes that are good for the environment and good for fun! 

Plaster of Paris Sidewalk Paint

(Make in a disposable container or large plastic bag. Plaster of Paris should not go down the drain!)

Mix together 1 cup plaster of Paris and 3/4 cup water. Pour into paper cups and add paint or food coloring. Pour into molds and allow to dry completely. 

Cornstarch Sidewalk Paint 

Mix equal parts cornstarch and water in a large plastic bag. Pour into paper cups and add paint or food coloring. Pour into molds and allow to dry completely. 

Sidewalk Frescos 

Mix 2 cups of cornstarch with 1 cup water. Mix well and pour onto baking sheet or sidewalk. Paint on the cornstarch with watercolor paints. 

Animal Footprint Casts

Add 1 cup Plaster of Paris to a plastic bag. When you find footprints in the mud or dirt, add 1/2 cup water to the Plaster of Paris and and pour the mixture into the footprints. Let dry until hard and no longer shiny before digging out the plaster casts. 