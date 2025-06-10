Outdoor Science Fun

Kitchen Pantry Scientist Liz Heinecke has some easy natural recipes that are good for the environment and good for fun!

Plaster of Paris Sidewalk Paint

(Make in a disposable container or large plastic bag. Plaster of Paris should not go down the drain!)

Mix together 1 cup plaster of Paris and 3/4 cup water. Pour into paper cups and add paint or food coloring. Pour into molds and allow to dry completely.

Cornstarch Sidewalk Paint

Mix equal parts cornstarch and water in a large plastic bag. Pour into paper cups and add paint or food coloring. Pour into molds and allow to dry completely.

Sidewalk Frescos

Mix 2 cups of cornstarch with 1 cup water. Mix well and pour onto baking sheet or sidewalk. Paint on the cornstarch with watercolor paints.

Animal Footprint Casts

Add 1 cup Plaster of Paris to a plastic bag. When you find footprints in the mud or dirt, add 1/2 cup water to the Plaster of Paris and and pour the mixture into the footprints. Let dry until hard and no longer shiny before digging out the plaster casts.