Ben takes us down Excelsior to the opening of a new family-owned smokehouse, Old Southern BBQ. Find out more about Old Southern on their website.

TCL Deal: Get 15% off any catering order of $350 or more. Just mention Twin Cities Live when you make your catering order. Visit their website to order or call their Catering Director, Amy Tolzman, at 612.240.1503. This offer ends end of day on July 2nd.