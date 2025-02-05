Nacho’s are a favorite snack for many but you haven’t had nachos like this! Milissa Silva from El Burrito Mercado shares her récipes for two appetizers.

NOTCHYO AVERAGE NACHOS!

INGREDIENTS from EL BURRITO MERCADO DELI:

Homemade Corn Chips

Frijoles Rancheros (from deli)

Choice of Meat, recommend Picadillo Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga

Supremo Shredded Queso Chihuahua

Any brand from our mercado of Crema Mexicana

Creamy Salsa Aguacate or Salsa Norteña

Avocado cubed

(Optional Shredded lettuce, tomatoes)

1. Layer corn chips, then beans, then meat (quantity based on size of desired servings, one pint of beans, one pint of meat and about 1/2 bag of chips serves about 4)

2. Airfry or bake in oven until cheese is melted and golden brown

3. Top with crema, salsas and avocado slices

SOPES SNACKS

INGREDIENTS from EL BURRITO MERCADO

12 premade, heat and eat sopes (Cacique brand)

1 Qt Beans & Chorizo (Deli)

116oz crumbled queso fresco crumbled

1 16oz Mexican Crema Mexicana

1pint Salsa (choose from deli)

Optional: Avocado slices and shredded lettuce

¼ cup oil (enough to cover bottom of pan)

Heat oil in a fry pan on medium heat.

Place sopes in pan with indented part face up, fry sopes for about one minute each side, then place on paper towel to drain excess oil.

In a separate pan, cover bottom of pan with a bit of water, then heat beans and stir until heated.

Spread beans on sope, drizzle crema, crumble queso fresco, drizzle salsa, and garnish with avocado or lettuce if desired.

