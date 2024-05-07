Mystic Lake Casino Backyard Games rules

TWIN CITIES LIVE @ Mystic Lake Casino

Backyard Games Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The TWIN CITIES LIVE At Mystic Lake Casino Backyard Games Contest (the “Contest”) is open only to viewers 18 years or older and residents of Minnesota or Wisconsin who are in attendance during the TWIN CITIES LIVE Mystic Lake Casino event at the Mystic Showoom on May 7, 2024 between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM Central Time (“CT”). No purchase necessary to enter the Contest. Employees of KSTP-TV, LLC and its program Twin Cities Live (the “Sponsor”), Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc., Mystic Lake Casino, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Contest (collectively with Sponsor, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Contest Period: The Contest will run on May 7, 2024 from 2:30 PM Central Time (“CT”) until 4:30 PM CT (the “Contest Period”).

How to Get a Chance to Play: During the Contest Period, each eligible participant must present themselves at Mystic Lake Casino on May 7, 2024 from 2:30 CT – 4:30 PM CT for the live Twin Cities Live show which will be held in the Mystic Showroom (the “Show”). Then, Sponsor will randomly select two (2) audience members to participate in the Contest (the chosen audience member may assign a proxy to participate in their place if necessary). The odds of being selected to participate in the Contest depends upon the number of eligible participants that are in the audience during the Contest Period.

How to Play: Then, the two (2) audience members who were selected to participate in the Contest will participate in three (3) separate obstacle course games, and the first contestant to high five Kelli after going through each of the three obstacle course games will be deemed the Grand Prize winner and the other audience member will be deemed the Runner Up Prize winner.

Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARV’s”) – One (1) Grand Prize – A $2,500.00 Sheels Gift Card. ARV: $2,500.00. Gift card is subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions printed on the card. Runner Up Prize – One (1) night hotel stay at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (one standard room, double occupancy) (expires 12/22/24), a $50 Free slot play at Mystic Lake Casino (expires 9/30/24), Lifetime Leather Backpack; and two (2) tickets to Chelsea Handler at Mystic Lake Casino (tickets must be redeemed by 12/31/2024). ARV: $587.50.

If prize elements are not used by their expiration date as set forth above in the Prize description, prize will be forfeited and go unawarded. Tickets are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the ticket. For all show tickets, winner must claim their ticket at the Mystic Box Office by the expiration date. See Mystic Lake website for show details, times and dates. The winner will be responsible for applicable taxes and fees. Prizes are non-transferable, non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash. The winner’s guest must be at least 18 years old. Seat location is at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible if any show is postponed, canceled, or delayed and in the event of such cancelation, postponement or delay, winner will not receive the show as part of their prize and no additional monies will be awarded. Transportation and parking are not included as part of any prize. For hotel stay, major credit card is required, and room must be in the name of someone 21 years of age or older. Reservations required and blackout dates may apply. For free slot play, winners must redeem their voucher at Club M by expiration date or will be forfeited.

The Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute any prize, or portion thereof, for one of equal or greater value, for any reason. Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the Prize. Prize winners must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize. Prize winner and guest may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance and as a condition of receiving the Prize. A 1099 form may be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities for prizes valued over $600.

Claiming the Prizes: Upon being named a Grand Prize winner at the Twin Cities Live show at Mystic Lake Casino on May 7, 2024, as a condition of being named the official winner, the potential winner must work with the Twin Cities Live staff to ensure the Prize Releases are completed and submitted to the Sponsor and to arrange to redeem their prize.

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Contest; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Contest, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Contest, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Contest on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: https://kstp.com/general-information/hubbard-television-group-privacy-policy/. By entering this Contest, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Contest.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Minnesota; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Contest shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Minnesota, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Minnesota, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Minnesota.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website until June 7, 2024. For the names of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope by May 14, 2024, to: TCL @ Mystic Lake Casino Backyard Games Winner, 3415 University Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114.

Sponsor: KSTP-TV, LLC, 3415 University Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114.