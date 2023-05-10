Mother’s Day Book Recommendations
Local book lover and mastermind behind Moonlight Book Club Kelley Norton joins us with some book ideas for Mother’s Day.
Book Recommendations:
- If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook
- Literary fiction, big family, themes of grief, uncomfortable truth, and family bonds, reflective read
- Regrets Only by Kieran Scott
- Mystery thriller involving a Parent Booster Association, mom drama, multiple points of view
- Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
- Fiction, unlikely characters and friendships, beautiful writing
- The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson
- Historical fiction, draws on different types and routes to parenthood and also race and social class, thoughtful
- The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon A. Chakraborty
- Fantasy and adventure, themes of motherhood and dreams deferred, super fun read