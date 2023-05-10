Mother’s Day Book Recommendations

By KSTP

Local book lover and mastermind behind Moonlight Book Club Kelley Norton joins us with some book ideas for Mother’s Day.

Book Recommendations:

  • If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook
    • Literary fiction, big family, themes of grief, uncomfortable truth, and family bonds, reflective read
  • Regrets Only by Kieran Scott
    • Mystery thriller involving a Parent Booster Association, mom drama, multiple points of view
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
    • Fiction, unlikely characters and friendships, beautiful writing
  • The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson
    • Historical fiction, draws on different types and routes to parenthood and also race and social class, thoughtful
  • The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon A. Chakraborty
    • Fantasy and adventure, themes of motherhood and dreams deferred, super fun read