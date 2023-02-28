Monday Night Meal: Super Simple Salmon Puffs
Baking instructor, Nancy Burgeson, shares a recipe that is a hit during Lent and every other day of the year. Below you can find the recipe for Nancy’s “Super Simple Salmon Puffs.”
Ingredients:
- 10 ounces salmon (cooked), tuna, chicken, or turkey
- 1 package puff pastry shells (prepare as per package)
- 1-1/2 cups of cooked vegetables (your choice)
Cream sauce
- ¾ cup butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup broth (chicken, or vegetable)
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour (Nancy uses Wondra for lump free sauces)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Canned, toasted onion for trim (optional)
Instructions:
- Melt butter, add milk and broth to heat through
- Slowly stir in flour until thick
- Add the cooked meat and your choice and cooked vegetables, stirring until heated through
- Serve in prepared puff pastry shells
- Top with toasted, canned onions and pastry shell top