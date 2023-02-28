Monday Night Meal: Super Simple Salmon Puffs

By KSTP

Baking instructor, Nancy Burgeson, shares a recipe that is a hit during Lent and every other day of the year. Below you can find the recipe for Nancy’s “Super Simple Salmon Puffs.”

Ingredients:

  • 10 ounces salmon (cooked), tuna, chicken, or turkey
  • 1 package puff pastry shells (prepare as per package)
  • 1-1/2 cups of cooked vegetables (your choice)

Cream sauce

  • ¾ cup butter
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup broth (chicken, or vegetable)
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour (Nancy uses Wondra for lump free sauces)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Canned, toasted onion for trim (optional)

Instructions:

  • Melt butter, add milk and broth to heat through
  • Slowly stir in flour until thick
  • Add the cooked meat and your choice and cooked vegetables, stirring until heated through
  • Serve in prepared puff pastry shells
  • Top with toasted, canned onions and pastry shell top