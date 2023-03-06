Monday Night Meal: Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken and Cauliflower with Olive Dressing
Jamie Preuss, the creator of So Happy You Liked It, shows us the convenience behind a sheet pan meal. For more of Jamie’s recipes, click here.
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, florets separated
- 2 lemons, sliced
- 5 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/8 tsp freshly cracked pepper
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken (a mix of breast and thigh)
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1 yellow onion, sliced
- 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh dill
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Drizzle cauliflower florets with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Add lemon slices and transfer to the oven. Roast for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prep the chicken. Whisk 3 tablespoons olive oil, shallot, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine. Add chicken and toss to combine.
- Remove cauliflower from oven. Nestle chicken between the cauliflower and add sliced onion. Return to the oven for an additional 20 minutes or until the chicken is completely cooked through.
Ingredients for Olive Dressing:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 pepperoncini, stem removed and chopped
- 1/2 cup mixed olives, pitted and chopped
Instructions (continued):
- Meanwhile, make the olive dressing. In a medium bowl combine olive oil, vinegar, pepperoncini, and olives.
- Once the chicken is cooked through, remove half of the lemon slices from the sheet pan. Remove any seeds and chop the charred lemon. Add to the dressing.
- Transfer chicken and cauliflower to a platter, and top with feta, olive dressing, and dill.