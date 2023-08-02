Laurie Crowell, the owner of Golden Fig, shares a recipe for a mixed herb pesto using fresh herbs from the garden or the market.

1/2 cup lightly toasted red walnuts

4 C loosely packed fresh herbs -any combo works.

1 clove chopped garlic

squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and black pepper

1/2 cup coarsely grated parmesan type cheese (I used the AMAZING Moon Glow raw cows milk cheese and wowza was it good!)

1/2 ish cup extra-virgin olive oil (you may need a little more)



Put the toasted red walnuts in a food processor or blender and pulse until finely ground.

Add the herbs, salt and pepper and pulse until finely chopped.

Add the cheese and pulse to combine.

With the food processor on, pour in lemon juice and then slowly pour in the oil and process until combined.

Pesto has a million uses. Stir into pasta, spoon into soup. Use on a grilled cheese, mix with balsamic vinegar and serve on tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, serve with grilled veggies, spoon over pizza crust, even stir into soft butter.